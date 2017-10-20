Largest ever U.S. outbreak of salmonella could be linked to backyard chickens

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Backyard chickens could be to blame for this year's uptick in salmonella outbreaks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2017 has seen the largest ever amounts of illnesses due to salmonella.

The CDC said the recent trend of having backyard poultry for produce, like eggs, could be the reason.

In Chippewa County, the Village of Lake Hallie allows backyard chickens, and the Chippewa County Health Department is reminding homeowners with poultry how important it is to wash your hands after contact with chickens.

"It's a nice thing for people to have to go, and be able to collect the eggs, and have their children participate, but I think it's also something that you need to have safety in mind, and make sure that they are washing their hands after handling the animals," said Chippewa County Public Health Nurse, Carol Meagher. "Do not put them up to your face, or kiss them or anything like that."

The Chippewa County Health Department said if you own poultry, you should also have a pair of shoes specifically for your backyard, and to wash your hands immediately after taking your shoes off.

Another tip to decrease chances of getting salmonella is to keep all cages and water dishes for your poultry clean.

Nationwide, the CDC reported so far in 2017, there's been 1,120 cases of salmonella in 48 states. Due to the outbreak, there has also been 249 hospitalizations and 1 death within the past year. According to the CDC, 29 cases have been reported in Wisconsin.