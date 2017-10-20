Valley Media Works embraces new technology, focuses on web content

Eau Claire (WQOW) - You've known it as Chippewa Valley Community Television for four decades. Now, it has a new name, but leaders say the mission is the same, and that's to provide information.



Friday was International Community Media Day, and Valley Media Works, as it's known now, is celebrating its accomplishments, and highlighting some of the struggles.



Nine years ago, the organization lost two-thirds of its funding when Wisconsin lawmakers freed cable television companies from having to support local access channels.



Now, they depend on donations. Valley Media Works is also moving to put more programming online as a way to reach more people.



"We certainly see a lot of interest," said Valley Media Works board member MIchelle Balas. "People carry around devices. If they want to check something out real quickly, (they) pull out a device, and we recognize that's on demand. We are trying to provide both someone's access to having their message on there, and also a person's access to getting that information there."



Valley Media Works broadcasts local government meetings as well as programs produced by ordinary citizens-from cooking to concerts. If you would like to support the organization, click here.