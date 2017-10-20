Police give tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe during Halloween activities

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With Halloween right around the corner, officials are reminding parents what they can do to keep their ghosts and goblins safe during trick-or-treating.

The Eau Claire Police Department is advising the community about the rules to keep candy gatherer's safe during the holiday.

Some tips include only trick-or-treating at well-lit houses and never go inside of a car or house. Kids should also try to wear bright costumes, or carry a flash light while trick-or-treating, so vehicles and other pedestrians can see the child.

Children should also be accompanied by a parent or trusted adult, with a cell phone available for quick communication.

Eau Claire Police Department Public Information Officer, Bridget Coit, told News 18 if someone sees something suspicious or strange while trick-or-treating to immediately call 911.

"Patrol officers are going to be throughout the entire city," Coit said. "Officer Roder, and I, will be downtown helping with the celebrations, but our other officers will be throughout the city making sure that everybody is safe for the event, and that cars are definitely doing their part as well and are paying attention to the pedestrian laws."

Trick-or-treating hours in the city of Eau Claire run from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween night.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will be doing random home visits to registered sex offenders with community supervision during local trick -or-treating hours on Halloween around the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections also made a list of tips parents can do to keep their kids safe during Halloween:

• Children should always be accompanied by a parent or trusted adult.

• Stay on well-lit streets and stick to neighborhoods you know well.

• Only stop at homes with a lit porch light. • Never enter a home or car for a treat.

• Carry a cell phone for quick communication. • Call 911 if you see any suspicious or unlawful activity.

• Children should yell “No!” and try to escape if a stranger tries to take them somewhere.

• Have a responsible adult check treats at the end of the night.

Downtown Eau Claire will host a trick-or-treating event on Halloween. For a list of businesses and districts participating, visit Downtown Eau Claire's website.