Two 8th graders suspected of making shooting threat at Prescott Middle School

Prescott (WQOW) - Police in Prescott are investigating two students after threats were made to the middle school.



Prescott Superintendent Rick Spicuzza told News 18 students came forward Tuesday night after hearing of a threat through word of mouth.



The threat specifically mentioned shooting up the middle school, saying there would be casualties.



He said staff worked through the night, communicating with parents, staff and police to ensure safety for the district. School was held as normal Wednesday.



Prescott Police Chief Rob Funk told News 18 the department is still investigating the case, but there are two solid suspects, and both are eighth graders.



Funk said at this point, there is nothing to suggest they had a formal plan, or a delivery system, to carry out the shooting. He said if the outcome of the investigation warrants, the suspects could be charged in juvenile court.



Superintendent Spicuzza said it is too soon to talk about what disciplinary action the district could take against the students. He said yesterday was parent-teacher conferences, and there was no school Friday, which allowed them to investigate without having to take immediate action.

Spicuzza told News 18 a similar threatening incident happened in the district five years ago, but this is the first time since then.



The superintendent sent the following email to families and staff members:



Important Email for all families and staff of Prescott Schools.

Tuesday night (Oct. 17th) after the girls HS Volleyball game we were made aware that one or more students at our middle school had reportedly made threats about harming students at our middle school with a target date of Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

These types of threats are not tolerated, school administration takes them seriously, and I want to reassure you that immediate corrective steps were taken swiftly to minimize the threat.

This included engagement with officials from county services and the Prescott police department throughout the night and early morning.

We were also confident that this was an isolated situation to the middle school. The assessment and judgement rendered was that the threat was contained. Please know that our students were and are safe.

Please understand safety remains our primary concern and we will continue to review our practice and procedures to ensure staff and students remain safe at all times.The middle school principal, Mr. Igou and teachers addressed each grade level of students today at the Middle School to reinforce the appropriate steps individuals took. We reinforced to all students and staff-- when they see or hear harmful statements to tell a safe adult. We are confident there is no ongoing concern and students are safe.

I appreciate the individuals who stepped forward to bring this troubling information to adults who could take appropriate action. Those are our brave souls in the story.

I appreciate the collaboration between the officers involved and our administrative team, as well as our teachers, bus drivers and all other personnel who ensured a smooth and safe start to the school day occurred.

I understand that we live in a time and place where nothing can be taken for granted. As a district we will continue to review our processes and procedures to ensure we continue to meet the highest standard of communication and providing for the safety of our students and staff throughout the school year.

Sincerely,

Rick Spicuzza, Ph.D.

Superintendent Prescott Schools