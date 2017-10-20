Xcel Energy: Keep decorations off power poles

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Before holiday lights and decorations are going up, Xcel Energy has a word of warning.

Xcel said it's seeing an increased number of power poles covered in decorations, whether for holiday lights or hanging things like flower baskets and flags. The company said it is prohibited to hang anything from Xcel owned poles due to safety concerns, but since it keeps happening, staff will begin enforcing it next year.

Because the city of Eau Claire owns its power poles, this measure is mainly aimed at smaller communities where poles are owned by Xcel, like Mondovi, Durand or Osseo, for example.

Xcel staff said decorating the poles create a safety hazard, both for service employees and volunteers.

"We just want to make sure our crews can stay safe when they need to do any type of maintenance work, and then also the public stays safe. We know that there are people in the communities that volunteer to hang these, and any time you're doing any kind of work around a power line, it's just not safe," said Chris Ouellette with Xcel Energy.

Staff said hanging decorations from company owned light poles is okay. Xcel staff said they will work closely with communities for safe alternatives as they begin planning holiday decor.