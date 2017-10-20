Youth Frontiers group teaches students respect in the classroom

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local middle school is giving its 7th grade students a retreat to get away from the distractions of a normal school day to show what school would be like if everyone was respected.



Seventh graders at Delong Middle School participated in a Youth Frontiers retreat, which teaches them how to make a difference in their lives, and in the lives of others around them. They learn kindness, courage, respect and other timeless values.



With help from the area high school students, small groups discussed ways to develop acts of courage.



"It's just the idea of like embracing who you are," said Youth Frontiers Director, Andrew Zhao. "If there are things you like, if there are things about your personality that doesn't quite fit the mold, fit the crowd, you know, really embrace that. Don't feel like you need to be like everybody else."



Youth Frontiers has been partnering with schools since 1987.