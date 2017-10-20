BREAKING: Eau Claire City Council passes "breastfeeding ban" during meetings

Eau Claire (WQOW) - At about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council voted 7-1 to pass the resolution to ban children from the dais during meetings.

There were three abstentions, including Catherine Emannuelle.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Tuesday afternoon Eau Claire City Council members are discussing a resolution that would ban children from the dais during meetings.

News 18 has reporters in the courtroom who say around 35 people in the audience, including a few women who are openly breastfeeding.

As we've previously reported, the dispute began when council member Catherine Emmanuelle sent her colleagues a letter, stating an attorney told her she was within her legal rights to not only bring her baby to the dais, but to breastfeed him there as well. City Council President Kerry Kincaid then drafted the resolution at hand, that would decide if children should be permitted on the dais during council meetings.

Tuesday afternoon, Kincaid introduced the resolution before giving Emmanuelle the first opportunity to speak. Although she said she wasn't made aware of that until just then and she didn't have anything prepared, Emmanuelle did have this to say:

"I'm happy to be a resource for respectful questions, for appreciative inquiry and I also know that this has been a learning moment for a lot of people and at a lot of times, I feel like questions and comments haven't been respectful."

The resolution can be denied as is, passed as is, or amended.

Previously Posted:

October 23, 2017

The breastfeeding controversy on the Eau Claire City Council continued Monday at an informal meeting. Tuesday the Eau Claire City Council is voting on a resolution that would keep council members from having their children on the dais during meetings.

Monday's regularly scheduled public hearing was canceled because the city said the council members did not get their request in on time. In response to that, city councilors Kate Beaton and Catherine Emmanuelle held their own unofficial hearing on the campus of UW-Eau Claire, and a large crowd showed up.

The dispute began when council member Catherine Emmanuelle sent her colleagues a letter, stating an attorney told her she was within her legal rights to not only bring her baby to the dais, but to breastfeed him there as well. City Council President Kerry Kincaid believes that this is a matter that should be handled internally and decided by council members.

"My client has a legally protected right in Wisconsin to breastfeed her child. By introducing this rule this prohibits the presence of her child to begin with. They are actually trying top do an "end run" around her right to breastfeed, and that is illegal discrimination,” Emmanuelle's attorney Carousel Bayrd told News 18.

President Kincaid told News 18 in a previous interview that she believes it is her responsibility as chair to maintain a certain decorum, consistent with past council practices. The vote on the measure is Tuesday afternoon.

Update (WQOW) -- After their requests for a public hearing ahead of a City Council vote on Tuesday were denied, two council members are set to host their own public discussion anyway.



Members Kate Beaton and Catherine Emmanuelle encourage all Eau Claire citizens and City Council members to come to the discussion Monday night. It will be held at UW-Eau Claire in the Chancellor's Room (105 Garfield Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54703) at 7 PM.



Copies of the proposed legislation will be available at the meeting.



On Tuesday, the City Council is set to vote on whether members will be allowed to bring their infant or toddler children with them to the dais during meetings. Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters told News 18 that the requests for a public hearing on the Monday ahead of the vote were denied because they came in after the deadline to make such requests.



Organizers said the discussion will be run much like a traditional Monday evening meeting before the City Council legislative meetings. City Council members who attend Monday's meeting at UWEC will have reserved seating to listen to citizens.



Organizers also said all parties affiliated with this event do so independently of the city of Eau Claire.

POSTED: Friday, October 20

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council is set to vote on whether council members will be allowed to bring their infant or toddler children with them to the dais during meetings, and it's turning into a touchy issue for some.



About one year ago, council president Kerry Kincaid said she was approached by another council member who wanted to bring her child with her to her assigned chair on the chamber dais during meetings.

Kincaid said, as a mother, she understands the desire to be there for your baby, however there is a line to be drawn.



"I had to weigh that, my sort of personal instinct I guess, against what I thought is my responsibility as the chair to maintain a certain decorum that's consistent with our past practice," Kincaid said.



Ultimately, Kincaid told the council member she could not bring her baby to the dais.



"From my point of view, children on the dais would increase the potential for disruption," she said.



She added the council tried its best to accommodate that member, who still had a seat in the chambers with her child, just not at the main table.



"It took a little planning to make sure she was included in the roll call vote, and to make sure the city clerk, who records all the roll call votes, could hear," Kincaid said. "We had to make sure that she could hear, and acknowledge if she had a question."



After some time, that council member, Catherine Emmanuelle, decided to take back her seat at the table.

She told News 18 she sought a legal opinion on not just serving with her baby at the meetings, but also about breastfeeding him there. She was told she was within her legal rights to do both at the dais.



So, Emmanuelle wrote her colleagues on the council a letter, saying in part:

"It has become clear that in order to effectively govern, and effectively parent my child. I cannot continue to sit behind the clerk's desk when I need to take care of or nurse my baby."

Kincaid admits that set-up was less than ideal, but thought it better than the alternative.



"Given circumstances that have happened around the country to local elected bodies, we did recognize that it can potentially be a dangerous place," she said.



That's why Kincaid decided to ask the entire council to weigh in on the matter, and drafted a resolution to consider permitting infants and toddlers on the council dais during council meetings.



If it passes, Kincaid said the council will have more decisions to make.



"There are many questions, perhaps, such as well, how many children can be up there,?" Kincaid asked. "What is disruption?"



If the resolution fails council member's infant or toddler children would not be allowed to join them at the dais during meetings, but they would still be allowed inside Council Chambers during that time.



Though Emmanuelle wishes the council would refrain from making any rules regarding children in the chambers, she told News 18:

"I think the proposed legislation has a chilling effect on women and parents who want to serve on boards, commissions and legislative bodies."

Kincaid doesn't see it that way.

"They would see that we have made every accommodation short of bringing your children up to the dais,"



The council is set to vote on the resolution on Tuesday, but a public hearing will not be held the Monday before. Kincaid told News 18 she doesn't think that's an issue because she sees the resolution as an internal matter.



"I don't think it's appropriate for a public discussion," she said. "Even though we have to discuss in public because of open meeting law and we fully recognize that, not everything is a matter of a public discussion."



Still, she hopes people reach out to council members with their thoughts and concerns. The decision not to hold a public hearing before the vote was made even though more than one council member requested one.



According to Eau Claire Handbook for City Officials, a council member, with a seconder, can place an item on the agenda.



City manager Dale Peters told News 18 the council members did not meet the deadline to make such a request. Though he said the council does not have to necessarily vote on the resolution on Tuesday if they decide to hold a public hearing. He said the council could postpone its vote or decide to hold a public hearing after the vote.