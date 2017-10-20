E.C. City Council to decide if members can bring children up to dais during meetings

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council is set to vote on whether council members will be allowed to bring their infant or toddler children with them to the dais during meetings, and it's turning into a touchy issue for some.



About one year ago, council president Kerry Kincaid said she was approached by another council member who wanted to bring her child with her to her assigned chair on the chamber dais during meetings.

Kincaid said, as a mother, she understands the desire to be there for your baby, however there is a line to be drawn.



"I had to weigh that, my sort of personal instinct I guess, against what I thought is my responsibility as the chair to maintain a certain decorum that's consistent with our past practice," Kincaid said.



Ultimately, Kincaid told the council member she could not bring her baby to the dais.



"From my point of view, children on the dais would increase the potential for disruption," she said.



She added the council tried its best to accommodate that member, who still had a seat in the chambers with her child, just not at the main table.



"It took a little planning to make sure she was included in the roll call vote, and to make sure the city clerk, who records all the roll call votes, could hear," Kincaid said. "We had to make sure that she could hear, and acknowledge if she had a question."



After some time, that council member, Catherine Emanuelle, decided to take back her seat at the table.

She told News 18 she sought a legal opinion on not just serving with her baby at the meetings, but also about breastfeeding him there. She was told she was within her legal rights to do both at the dais.



So, Emanuelle wrote her colleagues on the council a letter, saying in part:

"It has become clear that in order to effectively govern, and effectively parent my child. I cannot continue to sit behind the clerk's desk when I need to take care of or nurse my baby."

Kincaid admits that set-up was less than ideal, but thought it better than the alternative.



"Given circumstances that have happened around the country to local elected bodies, we did recognize that it can potentially be a dangerous place," she said.



That's why Kincaid decided to ask the entire council to weigh in on the matter, and drafted a resolution to consider permitting infants and toddlers on the council dais during council meetings.



If it passes, Kincaid said the council will have more decisions to make.



"There are many questions, perhaps, such as well, how many children can be up there,?" Kincaid asked. "What is disruption?"



Though Emanuelle wishes the council would refrain from making any rules regarding children in the chambers, she told News 18:

"I think the proposed legislation has a chilling effect on women and parents who want to serve on boards, commissions, and legislative bodies."

Kincaid doesn't see it that way.

"They would see that we have made every accommodation short of bringing your children up to the dais,"



The council is set to vote on the resolution on Tuesday, but a public hearing will not be held the Monday before. Kincaid told News 18 she doesn't think that's an issue because she sees the resolution as an internal matter.



"I don't think it's appropriate for a public discussion," she said. "Even though we have to discuss in public because of open meeting law and we fully recognize that, not everything is a matter of a public discussion."



Still, she hopes people reach out to council members with their thoughts and concerns. The decision not to hold a public hearing before the vote was made even though more than one council member requested one. According to Eau Claire Handbook for City Officials, a council member, with a seconder, can place an item on the agenda.



City manager Dale Peters told News 18 the council members did not meet the deadline to make such a request. Though he said the council does not have to necessarily vote on the resolution on Tuesday if they decide to hold a public hearing. He said the council could postpone its vote or decide to hold a public hearing after the vote.