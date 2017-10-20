Sports Overtime - Friday 10/20/17

HS FOOTBALL
WIAA Level 1 Playoffs
Division 1
(8) EC MEMORIAL 21
(1) BAY PORT 42
(5) STEVENS POINT 48
(4) HUDSON 47, F-OT
Division 2
(8) LA CROSSE CENTRAL 14
(1) MENOMONIE 45
(5) MARSHFIELD 0
(4) HOLMEN 34
Division 3
(7) MERRILL 7
(2) RICE LAKE 35
(6) MOSINEE 21
(3) ONALASKA 44
(5) NEW RICHMOND 14
(4) WEST SALEM 17
Division 4
(5) ELLSWORTH 7
(4) BLOOMER 14
(8) NEKOOSA 20
(1) OSCEOLA 49
(7) MAUSTON 26
(2) ST. CROIX CENTRAL
(6) NORTHWESTERN 29
(3) G-E-T 17
Division 5
(8) WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 0
(1) STANLEY-BOYD 42
(5) STRATFORD 42
(4) BONDUEL 19
(7) MONDOVI 14
(2) ELK MOUND 21
(6) SPOONER 16
(3) CHETEK-WEYERHAUESER 26
(5) DURAND 54
(4) CUMBERLAND 34
Josh Biesterveld (DUR): 30 carries, 403 yards, 6 TD's
(8) ST. CROIX FALLS 0
(1) GRANTSBURG 44
Division 6
(6) FALL CREEK 15
(3) EAU CLAIRE REGIS 50
(7) WHITEHALL 24
(2) SPRING VALLEY 58
(8) LAKE HOLCOMBE/CORNELL 0
(1) MELROSE-MINDORO 38
(5) WEBSTER 0
(4) UNITY 20
Division 7
(6) HILLSBORO 0
(3) INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON 35
(7) ROYALL 6
(2) BANGOR 63
(7) OWEN-WITHEE 22
(2) LOYAL 28
(5) HURLEY 76
(4) TURTLE LAKE 44
(8) ELMWOOD/PLUM CITY 6
(1) CLEAR LAKE 42
GIRLS HS TENNIS
WIAA State Team Tournament
Division 1 Quarterfinals
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 3
(2) NEENAH 4
Singles
Flight 1 -Kiki Risgaard (12) NEE def Sierra Auleta (11) ECM 6-0, 6-1
Flight 2 -Anna Beyer (11) NEE def Isy Thapar (11) ECM 6-0, 6-2,
Flight 3 -Jordan Pauley (11) ECM def Ava Asbury (11) NEE 6-3, 6-1
Flight 4 -Natalie Harvey (9) ECM def Alex Van Zeeland (10) NEE 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
Flight 1 -Hannah Dorsey (12)/Amanda Dorsey (12) NEE def Emily Winzenz (12)/Mary Obias (12) ECM 6-0, 6-4
Flight 2 -Mairin Kearny (12)/Grace Hackinson (12) NEE def Julia Nick (10)/Shilpa Maddikunta (10) ECM 6-3, 6-0
Flight 3 -Lauren Carmody (10)/Alison Fletcher (11) ECM def Kaylin Roth (11)/Ashlyn Brown (11) NEE 6-3, 6-2,
