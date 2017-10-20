Sports Overtime - Friday 10/20/17 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Sports Overtime - Friday 10/20/17

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Andrew Roberts (#22) scores EC Memorial's 1st TD Andrew Roberts (#22) scores EC Memorial's 1st TD
Menomonie celebrates a Kade Schultz TD Menomonie celebrates a Kade Schultz TD
Rice Lake's Brandon Sutton breaks free for a 62-yard TD run Rice Lake's Brandon Sutton breaks free for a 62-yard TD run
Ben Turner runs 79 yards for a Stanley-Boyd TD Ben Turner runs 79 yards for a Stanley-Boyd TD
Andrew Ernstmeyer goes 56 yards on a pick 6 Andrew Ernstmeyer goes 56 yards on a pick 6

HS FOOTBALL
WIAA Level 1 Playoffs
Division 1

(8) EC MEMORIAL   21
(1) BAY PORT   42

(5) STEVENS POINT   48
(4) HUDSON   47, F-OT
 

Division 2

(8) LA CROSSE CENTRAL   14
(1) MENOMONIE   45

(5) MARSHFIELD   0
(4) HOLMEN   34

 

Division 3

(7) MERRILL   7
(2) RICE LAKE   35

(6) MOSINEE   21
(3) ONALASKA   44

(5) NEW RICHMOND   14
(4) WEST SALEM   17
 

 Division 4

(5) ELLSWORTH   7
(4) BLOOMER   14

(8) NEKOOSA   20
(1) OSCEOLA   49

(7) MAUSTON   26
(2) ST. CROIX CENTRAL

(6) NORTHWESTERN   29
(3) G-E-T   17

 

Division 5

(8) WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD   0
(1) STANLEY-BOYD   42

(5) STRATFORD   42
(4) BONDUEL   19

(7) MONDOVI   14
(2) ELK MOUND   21

(6) SPOONER   16
(3) CHETEK-WEYERHAUESER   26

(5) DURAND   54
(4) CUMBERLAND   34
Josh Biesterveld (DUR): 30 carries, 403 yards, 6 TD's

(8) ST. CROIX FALLS   0
(1) GRANTSBURG   44

 

Division 6

(6) FALL CREEK   15
(3) EAU CLAIRE REGIS   50

(7) WHITEHALL   24
(2) SPRING VALLEY   58

(8) LAKE HOLCOMBE/CORNELL   0
(1) MELROSE-MINDORO   38

(5) WEBSTER   0
(4) UNITY   20
 

Division 7

(6) HILLSBORO   0
(3) INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON   35

(7) ROYALL   6
(2) BANGOR   63

(7) OWEN-WITHEE   22
(2) LOYAL   28

(5) HURLEY   76
(4) TURTLE LAKE   44

(8) ELMWOOD/PLUM CITY   6
(1) CLEAR LAKE   42

Link to all WIAA playoff brackets & results
http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html

 

GIRLS HS TENNIS
WIAA State Team Tournament
Division 1 Quarterfinals
 

EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   3
(2) NEENAH   4
Singles
Flight 1 -Kiki Risgaard (12) NEE def Sierra Auleta (11) ECM 6-0, 6-1
Flight 2 -Anna Beyer (11) NEE def Isy Thapar (11) ECM 6-0, 6-2,
Flight 3 -Jordan Pauley (11) ECM def Ava Asbury (11) NEE 6-3, 6-1
Flight 4 -Natalie Harvey (9) ECM def Alex Van Zeeland (10) NEE 6-4, 6-3

Doubles
Flight 1 -Hannah Dorsey (12)/Amanda Dorsey (12) NEE def Emily Winzenz (12)/Mary Obias (12) ECM 6-0, 6-4 
Flight 2 -Mairin Kearny (12)/Grace Hackinson (12) NEE def Julia Nick (10)/Shilpa Maddikunta (10) ECM 6-3, 6-0 
Flight 3 -Lauren Carmody (10)/Alison Fletcher (11) ECM def Kaylin Roth (11)/Ashlyn Brown (11) NEE 6-3, 6-2,

