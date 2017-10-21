Painters turn ordinary garage doors into works of art

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Saturday, artists from across the country were in Eau Claire showcasing their skills in hopes of spurring even more artistic displays in the city.



The exterior of Artisan Forge Studios turned into a canvas of creativity for painters from as far away as Florida and California.



The artists painted each of the businesses' garage bays with murals. Owners at Artisan Forge hope the art displays are just the beginning. Owner Greg Johnson said he'd like to see other art like this pop up throughout the city.



"I would kind of call it a misunderstood art form, especially in places where you don't see a lot of it, but there is a lot of legitimacy to it," Johnson said. "These are fantastic people with really compelling stories, and it is just another way to connect our community with outside artists, and outside artists with our community."



Johnson added designers enjoy coming to Eau Claire, because the art scene has elevated to a new level in the past few years.

