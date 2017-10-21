Pres. Trump will appear via video message Saturday at a hurricane relief concert where five former U.S. presidents will be in attendance

ABC News- Democrats Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter will join Republicans George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush for the "One America Appeal" concert at Texas A&M University's Reed Arena. The concert will raise money for relief efforts from the recent hurricane devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The concert features country music band Alabama, Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer Sam Moore, gospel legend Yolanda Adams as well as Texas musicians Kyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.



President Trump has taped a video message to be played at the fundraising event.

"President Trump was honored to be given an opportunity to participate in relief and recovery efforts. He encourages all Americans to be as generous as they can in helping storm survivors through this difficult time," the White House said in a statement obtained by ABC News.



In his video message, Trump notably thanks his predecessors for their "tremendous assistance" with supporting hurricane relief efforts.

"As we begin to rebuild, some of America's finest public servants are spearheading the One America Appeal. Through this effort, all five living former presidents are playing a tremendous role in helping our fellow citizens recover," Trump says. "To presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Melania and I want to express our deep gratitude for your tremendous assistance."



Trump has recently come under fire for the difference in his responses to the hurricane devastation in U.S. states compared to that in U.S. territories. After a string of hurricanes -- Harvey, Irma and Maria -- battered Caribbean islands and the southern U.S. in recent months, Trump criticized Puerto Rican leaders grappling with the devastation and suggested there could be a limit to how much aid the U.S. territory may get from the federal government.