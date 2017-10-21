Two people injured in Pepin Co. motorcycle crash

Pepin County (WQOW) -- Two people were hurt after a motorcyclist lost control of their bike in Pepin County Friday afternoon.



According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, the operator, Neal Baker, 67 of Star Prairie, Wisconsin, was air-lifted to the hospital. The passenger, Bonnie J Baker, 67 of Star Prairie, Wisconsin, was taken by ambulance.



Authorities said the sheriff came upon the crash at about 1:50 p.m. on CTH N near the intersection of Plum Valley Road. The Bakers told the sheriff the crash had just occurred and that they both needed medical attention.



Neal also told the sheriff he was driving his motorcycle at about 35 MPH and lost control going around the sharp corner. He ended up turning over into the ditch.



Both Neal and Bonnie were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Officials said neither speed nor alcohol are factors.