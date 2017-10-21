People heading to Sunday's Packers-Saints game asked to donate old devices

Green Bay (WQOW) -- Fans headed to Lambeau Field on Sunday to watch the Green Bay Packers take on the New Orleans Saints have the chance to support domestic violence prevention, education and awareness efforts.



The Packers will once again team up with Verizon for the annual game-day collection of no-longer-used wireless devices, such as cell phones, chargers and accessories. Fans attending the game on Sunday can donate their devices, in any condition and from any carrier.



Donation bins will be set up at the Oneida, Mills Fleet Farm, Verizon and the Miller (atrium) gates at Lambeau Field before the game. Volunteers from Verizon will be on hand from 10:00 a.m. until kickoff at noon.



The devices will be donated to HopeLine, recycled and turned into cash grants. With the funds raised from the sale of the refurbished phones, Verizon donates new wireless phones and airtime to survivors of domestic violence. They also provide cash grants to non-profit domestic violence shelters and prevention programs across the country.



Additionally, for every phone donated at Sunday's game, Verizon will donate $10 to End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, with a minimum donation of $10,000.



October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. The Chippewa Valley has several resources for people suffering from domestic abuse, such as the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls and the Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire.



Follow the link for more information from the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley on how to identify a violent relationship.