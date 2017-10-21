Chippewa Valley men show off cooking skills, raise money for Boys and Girls Club

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Saturday night, 20 men from the Chippewa Valley traded in their work uniforms for aprons and cooking utensils, trying to please the palates of the community.



The 5th annual Men Who Cook event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds raised money for the Chippewa Falls Boys and Girls Club.



News 18's Aaron Rhody was accompanied by Bridget Curran. The two of them made wild rice soup.



Other entries included pork tenderloin and lobster mac and cheese.



Chippewa Falls Boys and Girls Club Director, Travis Austad said the event is a fun and unique way to raise funds.



"We really wanted to think outside the box with some of our events, and this is really something that the Chippewa Falls community gets to enjoy," Austad said. "They come hungry, and they leave full. So, it's a great opportunity to try some of the best food out there.



Austad said he hopes the event brings in $40,000.

