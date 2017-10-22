College Sports - Saturday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WIAC

UW-PLATTEVILLE   34
UW-EAU CLAIRE   14
Pioneers: 3-1 (6-1), Blugolds: 0-4 (1-6)

UW-STEVENS POINT   17
UW-STOUT   23
Pointers: 1-3 (4-3), Blue Devils: 2-2 (4-2)

UW-WHITEWATER   20
UW-RIVER FALLS   7
Warhawks: 3-1 (4-3), Falcons: 1-3 (3-4)

UW-OSHKOSH   42
UW-LA CROSSE   28
Titans: 4-0 (6-0), Eagles: 2-2 (5-2)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UW-Oshkosh Invitational

BATES   0
UW-EAU CLAIRE   3

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN   3
UW-EAU CLAIRE   0
Blugolds: 13-10

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
WIAC

UW-EAU CLAIRE   1
UW-OSHKOSH   2
Blugolds: 1-4-0 (4-10-1)

UW-STOUT   1
UW-PLATTEVILLE   0
Blue Devils: 2-1-3 (7-5-5)

COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING
WIAC

Women's Team Scores:
UW-STEVENS POINT   98
UW-EAU CLAIRE   144

Men's Team Scores:
UW-STEVENS POINT   162
UW-EAU CLAIRE   78

