College Sports - Saturday

JT DenHartog scores for the Blugolds on a QB keeper
Stout's Kevion McDonald breaks free on a long run against Stevens Point
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WIAC
UW-PLATTEVILLE 34
UW-EAU CLAIRE 14
Pioneers: 3-1 (6-1), Blugolds: 0-4 (1-6)
UW-STEVENS POINT 17
UW-STOUT 23
Pointers: 1-3 (4-3), Blue Devils: 2-2 (4-2)
UW-WHITEWATER 20
UW-RIVER FALLS 7
Warhawks: 3-1 (4-3), Falcons: 1-3 (3-4)
UW-OSHKOSH 42
UW-LA CROSSE 28
Titans: 4-0 (6-0), Eagles: 2-2 (5-2)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UW-Oshkosh Invitational
BATES 0
UW-EAU CLAIRE 3
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN 3
UW-EAU CLAIRE 0
Blugolds: 13-10
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
WIAC
UW-EAU CLAIRE 1
UW-OSHKOSH 2
Blugolds: 1-4-0 (4-10-1)
UW-STOUT 1
UW-PLATTEVILLE 0
Blue Devils: 2-1-3 (7-5-5)
COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING
WIAC
Women's Team Scores:
UW-STEVENS POINT 98
UW-EAU CLAIRE 144
Men's Team Scores:
UW-STEVENS POINT 162
UW-EAU CLAIRE 78