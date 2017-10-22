Three people seriously injured in Dunn Co. crash

Dunn County (WQOW) - On Saturday, at 1:37 p.m., the Dunn County 911 Center received a report of a two-car head-on crash in the 8400 block of State Highway 85, in the Township of Rock Creek.

Police say it appears a car driving eastbound crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle. There was one occupant in the eastbound car, and two in the westbound car.

All occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Mayo Eau Claire Hospital.

Dunn County first responders, Rock Creek Fire Department, Township Fire Department and Eau Claire Ambulance also responded to, and assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

The names are not being released at this time.