Walk a Mile-Chippewa Valley raises awareness of domestic assault

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For dozens of people, a walk Sunday at Carson Park was more than just a Sunday stroll.



The 4th annual Walk a Mile-Chippewa Valley is part of an international effort to bring an end to domestic violence and sexual assault.



Estimates show one-in-three women, and one-in-sixteen men are victims to domestic violence in their lifetime.



"It absolutely does affect our communities as well," said the Director of Gender and Sexuality Resource Center at UWEC, Christopher Jorgenson. "When you see statistics like that, often times we think it is other people, or other communities, but it is in fact here and the only way we can do something about it is first to acknowledge it is in fact here."



The Family Support Center, Bolton Refuge House and the UWEC Resource Center served more than 2,000 survivors of violence in 2016.

