Chippewa Valley entrepreneurs 'Start Up' a business in 48 hours

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For the past 48 hours, Chippewa Valley entrepreneurs have been pitching ideas and coming up with strategies to make those ideas come to life.



This year, 41 people participated in the third annual Startup 48 at Jamf Software. Those people were split into seven teams. Some teams came up with tech software ideas, others with food service business ideas.



Of those ideas, the TOT Lunchbox was named the best. The team designed a healthy, convenient and wholesome lunch alternative that can be delivered to the front desk of a person's workplace.

Christina Wasson, with Eau Claire Area Economic Development, said this event is unique and important to Eau Claire as more people call the city home.

"I think the community and entrepreneurs are really seeing the value in a weekend long event where you can come, gain hands on experience, work with a team and take an idea and make a minimal viable product and then pitch it to a panel of judges that will give you feedback," Wasson said.



Startup 48 had three times as many people participate this year than ever before. The winners will receive a prize pack and mentoring to help their new business idea flourish.