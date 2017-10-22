WI shelters take in 120 Puerto Rican dogs after Hurricane Maria

Waukesha (WISN) -- More than 100 dogs are now in Wisconsin after being rescued from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.



The Humane Animal Welfare Society and the Elmbrook Humane Society are teaming up to take in 120 dogs. They landed at the Waukesha airport Saturday night, but while workers were taking them off the plane two of them escaped!



Workers said bringing the dogs to Wisconsin helps ease the pressure on Puerto Rican shelters.



"The entire infrastructure is gone down there. And you can't just keep them indefinitely," Lynn Olenik with HAWS said.



"These 120 dogs that are arriving ... are about to start a very different kind of life here in Wisconsin," Melissa Tedrowe, with the U.S. Humane Society, told reporters.



The dogs need at least a week for medical evaluations before they can go home with a new owner.