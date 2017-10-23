MUST SEE: Hotel to offer $1,000 jewel-infused bagel

(WQOW) -- It's about time your treat yourself to a fancy breakfast, but maybe $1,000 is too fancy.

That's just how much one special bagel at the Westin Hotel in Times Square will cost you. The bagel features Alba White Truffle cream cheese and Goji berry infused Riesling jelly with golden leaves. The bagel has to be ordered 24 hours in advance. However, part of the proceeds will go to New York City's largest soup kitchen.