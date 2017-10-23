Adopt-A-Pet: Metilda

Meet our Pet of the Day: Metilda!

Metilda is just a year old. She's already spayed, so she's good to go there. She's mostly white, but she has some calico on her, you can see on her tail has all kinds of colors. She was found as a stray, but she bit the person who was turning her in, so because of that if you live in the city of Eau Claire, you can't adopt her for legal reasons. However, if you're outside of the city she can be all yours. She's a little feisty at first, but she's a nice girl once she warms up to you.

If you're interested in Metilda, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.