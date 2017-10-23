10/23: Kids Club Spook Night

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A spooktacular event is coming up this weekend, and we have the details ahead of time for you.

On Friday, October 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center the whole family can enjoy a kid friendly Halloween "Spook Night". There will be plenty of fun and excitement for everyone with DJ entertainment, huge Inflatables, face Painting, games and prizes. The Haunted Tunnel, Sea of Spiders and Touch and Feel Guessing Game are just a few of the activities that your kids will love. Also, don't forget your costume!

Admission is $5 per person (kids 2 and under are FREE). Tickets available at the door (cash only).