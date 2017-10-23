St. Croix Chippewa ready to grow hemp in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin tribe is set to grow hemp in hopes of extracting oil from the plant that could help treat seizures and other health problems.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the St. Croix Chippewa plan to begin production at the end of the month.

Parents of children who suffer seizures contend cannabidiol oil, a hemp extract, can help ease symptoms.

The oil doesn't produce a high but it's illegal to produce or sell in Wisconsin. Gov. Scott Walker, however, signed a bill in April that makes possession legal with a doctor's certification.

The St. Croix Chippewa argue that since the state has chosen to regulate the oil it can't enforce a production prohibition on tribal lands.

