Starrs donate championship ring to Packers on final trip to Titletown

Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr has made his final trip to Titletown, wrapping up a momentous weekend for the quarterback and his wife, Cherry, and son, Bart Starr Jr.

"I am emotional saying this, but it will be our last trip back," Cherry Starr said during a news conference at Lambeau Field.

The Starr family on Monday donated #15's championship ring and other items to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

The Starrs decided to donate the ring to the Packers Hall of Fame after Cherry heard that someone was trying to selling a Bart Starr championship ring on eBay for $100,000. Fearing her husband's priceless ring was stolen, Cherry was relieved to find it was still in the safe.

At that moment, the Starrs decided the ring should be donated to the Packers Hall of Fame so no one could profit off it.

Bart Starr, 83, appeared at Lambeau Field Sunday during the Packers-Saints game. The Packers honored the legendary 1967 Ice Bowl team.

In 2014, Starr suffered two strokes and a heart attack. His recovery includes stem cell treatment.