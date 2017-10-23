WQOW News & Commercial Videographer - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

WQOW News & Commercial Videographer

WQOW News 18, the ABC affiliate in Eau Claire, Wisconsin is looking for a talented videographer/editor to handle both news and commercial production. This is a full time position.

You’ll work with a talented team of reporters and anchors who are passionate about producing high-quality television and web content.  As a commercial photographer, you'll work with our sales team to produce creative commercials for local advertisers.

Required skills: Familiarity with professional video cameras, shooting techniques, 3-point lighting, audio equipment & non-linear video editing (Avid preferred).

Qualified candidates with high energy and the desire to grow should send a resume and a link to video you’ve shot and edited to:

Dan Schillinger

News Director

dschillinger@wqow.com

WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V

