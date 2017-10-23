Ridin' for a Reason donation helps ensure screening mammograms

A biker group dressed in pink will always turns heads, but this time it was for a reason.

Monday, Ridin' for a Reason event organizers wrote a $25,000 dollar check to Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire. The money will be used to fund the mobile mammography program and its mobile units. The units travel across the state, especially to rural areas, improving access to annual mammograms.

"We donate 100% of the proceeds to the mobile mammography units and it's just a great event but the awareness of the event is just as important like anything else, the money is great and the awareness is even better," said Mike Kiel, Ridin' for a Reason chairman.

"It makes me feel really warm knowing that there are people out there trying to raise money to raise awareness for everybody to get this out there," said Crystal Braker, whose is a cancer patient at Marshfield Clinic.

Marshfield Clinic say it's received more than $77,000 dollars from Ridin' for a Reason over the last six years.