Chippewa Falls woman charged with soliciting a child for prostitution

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls woman, charged with two sex crimes, will spend at least three years in prison if convicted.

Nancy Johnson is charged with possession of child pornography and soliciting a child for prostitution. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. If convicted, she will spend at least three years behind bars. Wisconsin Statute Section 939.617 invokes a minimum sentence for certain child sex offenses.

According to court records, police found text messages on her phone to men offering to engage in sex with them, along with a 12-year-old girl.

In one exchange, Johnson told the man 'she gets off the bus at four' and told him to walk into the house and put money on the table, saying 'nothing is off limits.'

Investigators also found a graphic video on her phone of two children having sex. They believe the girl was four to six years old and the male was eight to ten. An adult male and adult female were also in the video with the children.

Johnson's initial appearance is scheduled for October 24th. Johnson also faces drug charges.

