Happening Now: 13th annual Trunk n' Treat

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire Ford is once again hosting its annual Trunk n'Treat event.

3,000 kids are expected at the 13th annual event on Monday, October 23rd. Kids and adults are welcomed in their Halloween costumes to trick or treat at decorated vehicles in the Eau Claire Ford Lincoln Quick Lane parking lot.

The event was supposed to run from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. but organizers told News 18 so many people showed up, they started the event at 4:30.