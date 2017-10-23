Eau Claire school board looks to revise school resource officer policy

Eau Claire (WQOW)- On Monday, the Eau Claire School District Policy and Governance Committee started revising the policy on school resource officers. The current policy is over 15 years old, so while it's being updated the committee is looking in to how it can be improved.

The committee said in some schools, the officers are starting to fill a disciplinary role. While the current policy does not have a clear outline of what their job description is, some committee members said that students would benefit more from positive interactions and mentoring from the officers, and that they want students to build confidence, rather than compliance.

During Monday's meeting, the committee began drafting what the board's principles are that will guide the policy.

The school board's executive team, along with middle and high school principals plan to meet with the police department to get a better idea of what both parties want to see in the new policy.

The committee hopes to have something ready by the end of November.