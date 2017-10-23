Biker groups support five-year old student who was allegedly bullied

Glenwood City (WQOW) - A Glenwood City couple claims their five-year-old son was bullied at the bus stop, sending him to the ER.



A Facebook post about him was shared more than 7,000 times. Monday, support from two states showed up on two wheels.



It's not every day two dozen motorcycles cruise into Glenwood City, to lift the spirits of a little boy named Peyton Miller.



"This is your support system right here," Tomass Matoska told Peyton. "Every single one of them is here because of you, and because of what we stand for. We will not tolerate bullying."



Jackie and Luke Miller say their son, Peyton, was bullied and pushed to the ground at the bus stop Oct. 23. He even needed stitches.



"He's only five, and like, what does it take in somebody to do that to a five year old?" Jackie asked.



Monday, biker groups from Wisconsin and Minnesota roared into the Glenwood City Elementary School parking lot, taking a little boy they had never met to lunch, so he could see his support system is bigger, and stronger, than any bully.



"You know for me, I remember in 9th grade I had two bullies," said President of Syd's Angels Bikers Against Bullies, Greg Carson. "I didn't quite know how to stand up for them. I think almost everyone in this crowd can share a bullying story of some sort."



"We'll make sure it never happens again, it should have never happened to begin with," Matoska said.



One group even gave Peyton a bike of his own, and a custom vest to go with it.



The bikers hope by revving their engines, they've sent a message to big-bad bullies. Yet, a lot of questions remain unanswered.



As for the incident at the bus stop, Peyton's parents say he was pushed, but Peyton said he tripped, and some of his peers on the bus supported that story.



News 18 spoke with the Superintendent of the Glenwood City School District, Tim Johnson. He didn't want to comment on the situation.

