Wisconsin soldier surprises sister at school after returning home

An emotional reunion between two sisters took place at Mountain Bay Elementary School in Weston Monday, after being apart for almost a year.

Airman Baylee Mathews enlisted in the United States Airforce in December and has not returned home since.

After her family made plans with school staff, Mathews surprised her fourth grade sister, Tessa Dorski, on the playground at recess.

"[Tessa] was like my mini-me. We did a lot together," Mathews said. "Makes me feel proud to be important to her like that."

"I didn't believe it," Tessa said. "I thought that it was going to happen sooner or later, but I didn't think now."

It's been a trying 11 months for Tessa, as school staff said she even wrote about her big sister during class.

"She wrote about seeing her big sister at her mom's wedding and how she cried all the way home because she missed her so much," said Tessa's teacher, Jennifer Jagodzinski.

"It's so sweet as a mom to see that, the love of the two sisters," said the girls' mother, Katie Zernicke. "Baylee is Tessa's hero.

Matthews and her husband are stationed in Georgia and will be heading back next Tuesday.

As far as what they're going to do while they're here, Tessa said anything her big sister wants to do.