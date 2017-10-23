WIAA State Cross Country Preview: EC Memorial

(WQOW) -- The WIAA State Cross Country Championships are set for Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Eau Claire Memorial Boys qualified with a surprising second place finish at the Division 1 Menomonie Sectional - surprising, because Memorial was fifth at last year's Sectional, and after graduating two of their seniors, the Old Abes came into this season with a roster full of underclassmen.

"Coming into the year, it was a little iffy on if we would be able to stack up to last year," says Junior Andrew Vierbicher, "but it was really special to see how we did, just the culmination of the whole year all of the work that we did."

"Right know we kind of enjoy the moment, enjoy the fact that we almost won the Section, that we are going to state, kind of relish in that," explains Head Coach Scott Hayden, "but then later in the week we're going to focus on what the goal is now, which I think is to prove that we are a top 10 teams in the state."

"It's a whole different level that they're going to be on," Junior Carter Wood says, "So we might not be in the same position in the race as we normally are, but we know that we're up there with the best of the best."

Saturday's Division 1 Boys race starts at 2 P.M.