For Owen: The 2017 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Football Team

Chetek (WQOW) -- Standing just a few yards away from the football field in Chetek, a memorial stands tall. A lasting tribute to Owen Knutson, a rising senior who made an indelible mark on the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser community.

"We knew he was a well-liked kid and he was a fun kid and we knew he'd do anything anybody asked short of picking up his room and things like that," says Owen's father, Tim Knutson, "But no, if you asked the hard thing from Owen, anybody in the community, he was going to do it. But I don't think it grasped us, the depth of what everybody else thought of that."

Owen was a linebacker on the Bulldogs football team, and it's his teammates who stepped up, when the news of Owen's passing spread.

"They were Owen's pall bearers. They were there," Mr. Knutson says, "And it was hard for them, but I think it was good for them to embrace their teammate and help him one last time."

"Owen was the type of kid that everyone knew," recounts senior running back Daniel Chuchwar, "It didn't matter if you were friends with him or not, everyone knew him and he was close in the community and close on the team."

"I guess it was difficult to start the year being that Owen was going to be one of our captains and had experience from last year, which most of us didn't," says senior quarterback Andrew Loy.

"He was always a positive guy out on the field and he always tried his hardest. It's still hard without him, but we're coming together a lot better now," senior lineman Karsen Green says, "Some seniors, they've stepped up quite a bit and tried to set an example like Owen would have for our football team and that's helped out a lot because if we didn't have people like that that were willing to step up, I don't know how the season would be going right now."

Through the pain of that loss, all 33 players and 9 members of the coaching staff rallied together, relying on the community and each other to recover.

"It helped a lot. It helped to have a team that supported and knew what was going on and a coaching staff that supported all of the players with what was going on," Chuchwar says.

"It's been therapeutic, but the biggest part is the Knutson family, too, has been around us a lot and the players have gotten around them a lot," explains Head Coach Bill Knickerbocker, "I think it's really been a part of the healing process for all of us. That part of it has really been a big deal to the family and the football team."

What Owen contributed to this team couldn't be replaced, but the team could still honor his memory the best way they knew how.

"We just wrote up a bunch of words on the board and we grouped them together," Loy says, "Those were the three words that we thought described Owen and would help our team."

"Loving, selfless, and all-out. That's kind of been the rallying cry all year, of can we live up to those standards as a football team, and can we just be better people and in the process hopefully be better football players, too," says Coach Knickerbocker, "But it's really been about those three things, and our guys have really grown in those areas."

The Bulldogs have certainly done their best to live up to Owen's legacy. The team has won 6 straight games, including their home-playoff opener against Spooner this past Friday. The road only gets tougher from here - but with Owen in their hearts, they know what they need to do.

"We've got to keep playing all-out and playing as hard as we can," Chuchwar explains, "We've got to come out right away, fast, and I think every week we're getting a little better, and I think we're just going to get better going into the playoffs and going in to the rest of the season."

"If we've learned anything in this process it's that we can't take anything for granted," says Coach Knickerbocker, "So the message moving forward is just that we've got to make the most of our opportunities and you never know what tomorrow's going to bring, so we've just got to keep playing well, playing for one another and finish the season strong."