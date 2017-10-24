MUST SEE: Pups show off Halloween costumes - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Pups show off Halloween costumes

Posted:

(WQOW) -- An annual Halloween tradition brought pups and their owner together, and of course they're all in costumes!

It was the 27th Halloween Dog Parade in New York. Dogs were decked out in costumes of all kinds, walking the catwalk and posing for pictures. Of course there's winners for best costume, they get a pair of tickets to Hamilton!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.