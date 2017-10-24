Adopt-A-Pet: Roxie

Meet our Pet of the Day: Roxie!

Roxie is at the shelter from Jackson County. She's about 3 years old. She is already spayed. She's a fun-loving girl with a good personality. Roxie loves to play and have a good time. She'd need a home with no cats or small animals because she's got a strong prey drive, but other dogs she seems to be okay with. She just loves people.

If you're interested in Roxie, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.