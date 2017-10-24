Milwaukee priest pleads guilty to assaulting girl

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A Milwaukee priest has pleaded guilty to reduced charges of having sexual contact with a girl at a suburban Catholic school between 2007 and 2011.

Seventy-six-year-old Robert Marsicek was charged with three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Marsicek, who was removed from ministry in 2013, is accused of touching the girl at Pius X Parish and school in Wauwatosa. Marsicek told detectives the girl liked to sit on his lap and that he couldn't remember any other details.

The Journal Sentinel reports Wauwatosa police investigated two other reports of inappropriate touching by the priest, but the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office declined to issue charges. Sentencing is set for Dec. 15.