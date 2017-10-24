The Community Table in dire need of donations to keep up with service

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As the temperature continues to drop, the need for a hot meal goes up for low-income people in Eau Claire, but there is a problem.



Ben Franko, president of The Community Table board of directors, told News 18 the organization has seen a sharp drop off in financial donations.



They've faced an annual shortfall of more than $10,000 for the past several years. He thinks it's caused by donor fatigue, as more organizations try and recruit the same contributors.



There was a surplus of money saved up, but they've had to use those funds just to keep afloat. Now, that tank is dry.



The Community Table serves more than 100 meals every day of the year. Franko said if they cannot get more donations, they might have to cut back on how many days they're open.



"What I always think of when I think of The Community Table, and why to donate is the kids," Franko said. "Many kids come through our doors and don't have a chance to make a difference for themselves. They're in the situation they're in, and it helps them with their education, it helps them staying out of trouble in school, it helps them advancing in life. You can't focus on your education if you're hungry."



Leaders haven't made any definitive decisions on what cuts could be made. They'll have that conversation in the first part of 2018.



