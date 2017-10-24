Eau Claire man charged with 8th OWI

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire man is facing an eighth OWI following an arrest in downtown Eau Claire on Monday.



Police said John Joseph Bangart was pulled over because Department of Transportation records indicated his driving privileges were revoked. According to court records, there was an open case of beer in the front passenger seat and and a beer can on the floor.



Police said Bangart tried to avoid eye contact with officers and appeared to keep his mouth shut as much as possible, but the officers still reported smelling alcohol on his breath. He registered .071 on a breath test.



According to the criminal complaint, Bangart's first OWI was in 1992 and the most recent in 2013 -- both in Clark County.