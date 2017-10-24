Eau Claire crews clear leaves from streets before winter

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's that time of year. The leaves are falling, and making more work for you in the yard.



That means city workers are busy too, trying to get leaves off the street before we see snow.



City of Eau Claire Street Maintenance Manager, Steve Thompson, said sweepers are operating for 16 hours each day this week. He said the wind and rain over the past few days forced a lot of leaves to drop, so now's the perfect time to start cleanup, before they trade in sweepers for snow plows.



"With the snow, we end up pushing it back to the side, and then in the spring it ends up in the catch basins and plugs it when the snow is melting," Thompson said. "So, as much as we can get cleaned up before the snow flies, the better it's going to be next spring."



According to city statute chapter 13.16, it is illegal to purposely dump leaves on city streets and sidewalks.