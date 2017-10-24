New grant application set to enhance downtown Eau Claire businesses

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Businesses in downtown Eau Claire have the chance to get more creative with their store front, thanks to a new grant.

Downtown Eau Claire Incorporated (DECI) launched a new grant which will allow business owners to try something new with their storefronts.

A $2,000 prize will be awarded to an existing downtown business that has been open for at least two years. The money will go to a different business twice a year for the next ten years.

DECI's Business Assistance Specialist, Ray French, said he hopes the program will enhance existing shops.

"So, these can really be any area of their business," French said. "It could be adding childcare if they're a yoga studio, or a restaurant doing some creative event, or sending their chef to a new place to learn a new type of cooking. Really, anything, that will add some value to downtown.

Applications for this year's grant are due on December 1st. The received grants will be voted on, and then awarded, to the winning business on January 3, 2018.

To find the application for the Downtown Enhancement grant, you can visit Downtown Eau Claire's website, or contact Ray French at (715)-839-4914.