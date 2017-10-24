Teal pumpkins help kids with food allergies feel included on Halloween

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - You may be seeing more teal pumpkins around while you're out trick-or-treating with your witches and goblins this year.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was designed a few years ago by the Food Allergy Research Association, and it's continuing to grow in popularity.

Teal pumpkins are set outside homes, instead of orange pumpkins, to signify that house as a non-food treat house. That way trick-or-treaters with food allergies have alternatives, instead of candy they may be allergic to.

"You can have candy for other kids if you want to, but you don't have to," said Chippewa County Public Health Dietetic Intern, Jennifer Sapko. "Just make sure the candy is put in a separate bowl so if a child, for example, has a severe peanut allergy, it's not going to mix with food related items."

The Chippewa County Public Health Department said some great alternatives to candy, that seem to be a hit with kids, include little items like glow sticks, pencils and bubbles.