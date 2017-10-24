Dunn Co. farm looks to nearly double existing heard of 1,300 cows

Dunn County (WQOW) - America's Dairyland could be welcoming new heifers to the herd in Dunn County.



Denmark Dairy in Colfax is looking to add about 1,000 cows to its existing herd of about 1,300.



Tuesday morning, the Dunn Co. Planning, Resources and Development Committee approved a rezoning request to make it happen.



Co-owner of Denmark Dairy, Karl Kragness, said the expansion is expected to happen gradually over four to eight years, as the farm is able.



Over the last couple years, there's been a lot of concern about farm expansions in Dunn County, and the effect on water quality. Owners of the farm said they're aware of those concerns, and are ready to do it right.



"I'm in a position, I feel, to be able to show the community that it can be done as a family farm on a large scale, and be done right," Kragness said. "We do have rules we need to follow. We are regulated by the DNR. We have nutrient management plans that we have to follow, and we are the ones at risk. If we don't do things right we take on the risk. It's in our best interest to do it right."



This summer, the county board put together a report detailing the impacts of large scale farms. While no ordinance has been drafted in response, the board said county staff members are starting to prioritize the report and any possible recommendations.



The rezoning request will now head to the full board for a vote next month. The farm will also need approval from the DNR.

