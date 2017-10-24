Advocacy groups petition to table Eau Claire City Council vote on children on dais

Eau Claire (WQOW)- What started in the Eau Claire City Council chambers has now reached eyes across the country.

Before the Eau Claire City Council began it's Tuesday meeting, several mom advocacy groups joined the conversation by delivering letters and petitions to council members. MomsRising, VoteRunLead and Emerge Wisconsin are asking members to table the vote that would bar children up on the dais during meetings, the elevated seats where council members conduct meetings.

Organizers said by doing so, it could discourage women from stepping up to serve when woman are already underrepresented in elected office across the state.

"The voice of women, voices of women and the perspective that women represent are really important to have at the decision making table. If we want good policies crafted, that takes the needs of all of the members of the community, we need to have good representation from those difference parts of the community," said Erin Forrest, Executive Director of Emerge Wisconsin.

Organizers said about 12,000 people have signed the petition.

