WIAA State Cross Country Previews: EC Immanuel Lutheran, McDonell Central

Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran senior Dan Lau looks to be peaking at the right time, as he gets ready to run his final cross country runner as a high school at the WIAA State Championships.



Lau has won ten of the twelve races he's run this season, including the individual title at the Division 3 Boyceville Sectional on Saturday. This will be L Lau's fourth straight trip to state, and he's looking to improve upon his past finishes.



"I really hope for top ten again," says Lau, "and I've been seventh the past two years so even being better than seventh would be cool, but just getting up there in the front is really my goal. I've seen the sectional times of the people that I'll be running with and I have a feel from the runners last year and I just hope to be in that top pack during the race and stick with them."



Lau will be joined at state by Lancers teammate Austin Karow, who'll also be making his fourth straight trip to the WIAA Championships. Karow took fifth at the sectional.



McDonell Central qualified for state as a team, placing their top five runners between 7th and 22nd place to take the sectional title by 19 points over second place Augusta. The Macks are led by senior Isaac Bohaty, who'll be running at state for a fourth straight year, but he says it's been a team effort all season.



"As a team, definitely working together, and just knowing what we have to do each meet," says Bohaty, who was 7th at the sectional, "and what we have to do to get to the point that we're at right now."



"It's really just all the little things," says McDonell Central senior Peyton Tozer, "we've been in and icing and recovering right, making sure that we're doing all that we need to do to get the big picture and actually win those meets."