MUST SEE: AT-AT Walker display

(WQOW) -- One Star Wars fan in northeast Ohio has built a life-size replica for Halloween in front of his home.

It was a massive AT-AT Walker from the film "The Empire Strikes Back". It's two stories tall and weighs more than a thousand pounds. The project was started back in April, and was worked on every weekend since.

