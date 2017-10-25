MUST SEE: AT-AT Walker display

(WQOW) -- One Star Wars fan in northeast Ohio has built a life-size replica for Halloween in front of his home.
It was a massive AT-AT Walker from the film "The Empire Strikes Back". It's two stories tall and weighs more than a thousand pounds. The project was started back in April, and was worked on every weekend since.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.