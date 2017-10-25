10/25: Events coming up at ECCT

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Children's Theater has been busy, and they have plenty more events coming up this week and beyond.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show:

October 19 through 28 at The Oxford

Show Times: Thursday, Oct. 19 - 7:30pm Friday, Oct. 20 - 11:59pm Saturday, Oct. 21 - 7:30pm Thursday, Oct. 26 - 7:30pm Friday, Oct. 27- 7:30pm Saturday, Oct. 28 - 7:30pm

Tickets Prices: $9.00 - Youth, $14.00 - Student, $20.00 - Seniors, $22.00 - Adult



The basis for the classic cult movie, this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical hits The Oxford just in time for Halloween. That sweet transvestite and his motley crew invite you to do the Time Warp, dress up, sing along and purchase a goodie bag of props at the door for a unique audience experience. (Rated PG-13.)

The Boxcar Children:

November 3 through 5 at The Oxford

Show Times: Friday, Nov. 03 - 7:30pm Saturday, Nov. 04 - 1:30pm Sunday, Nov. 05- 1:30pm

Tickets Prices: $8.00 - Youth, $8.00 - Student, $14.00 - Seniors, $14.00 - Adult



"One night, under a full moon, four orphaned children set out on their own and turned an abandoned boxcar into their home." In this heartwarming story, Henry, Jessie, Violet and Benny discover the perils of life on the run and the joys of keeping their family together.

Annie:

November 16 through 19 at the State Theater

Show Times: ? Thursday, Nov. 16- 7:30pm Friday, Nov. 17- 7:30pm Saturday, Nov. 18- 1:30pm Saturday, Nov. 18- 7:30pm Sunday, Nov. 19- 1:30pm

Tickets Prices:

$8.00 - Youth, $14.00 - Student, $20.00 - Seniors, $22.00 - Adult

The sun will come out tomorrow as Annie and Daddy Warbucks sing and dance their way into your hearts in this classic family musical. One of Broadway's and ECCT's most popular shows ever returns for the final time to the State Theater after a seven year absence.