10/25: Events coming up at ECCT

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Children's Theater has been busy, and they have plenty more events coming up this week and beyond.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show:
The basis for the classic cult movie, this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical hits The Oxford just in time for Halloween. That sweet transvestite and his motley crew invite you to do the Time Warp, dress up, sing along and purchase a goodie bag of props at the door for a unique audience experience. (Rated PG-13.)
The Boxcar Children:
"One night, under a full moon, four orphaned children set out on their own and turned an abandoned boxcar into their home." In this heartwarming story, Henry, Jessie, Violet and Benny discover the perils of life on the run and the joys of keeping their family together.
Annie:
The sun will come out tomorrow as Annie and Daddy Warbucks sing and dance their way into your hearts in this classic family musical. One of Broadway's and ECCT's most popular shows ever returns for the final time to the State Theater after a seven year absence.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.