Four day job hiring event for new Eau Claire Festival Foods locations

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- If you're searching for a job in the area, a four day hiring event starts Wednesday, for the new Eau Claire Festival Foods locations.

Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, interested applicants can head out to the Metropolis Hotel for an open interview with Festival Foods. The grocery chain is hiring for their new Birch Street and N Clairemont Avenue locations. They're hiring for departments throughout the store.

There will also be interviews held Thursday morning starting at 8 a.m., Friday morning starting at 7 a.m., and also Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m.

Festival Foods does encourage interested applicants to sign up for an interview spot. How to do that can be found on THIS WEBSITE.