Eau Claire health dept. looking for dog that bit woman

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City County Health Department is looking for a dog that bit a woman.

According to a news release, the bite happened Sunday, October 22, around 1:40 p.m. near the corner of Fenwick Avenue and S. Hastings Way. That's near Regis High School.

The department said two dogs were being walked by a young woman. The biting dog is described as a brindle colored boxer-type dog. The other dog was of mixed breed with a yellow coat.

The health and rabies status of the dog needs to be determined. Anyone with information is asked to call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.