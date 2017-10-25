Eau Claire health dept. looking for dog that bit woman - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire health dept. looking for dog that bit woman

Posted:
By Kristen Shill, Executive Producer
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City County Health Department is looking for a dog that bit a woman. 

According to a news release, the bite happened Sunday, October 22, around 1:40 p.m. near the corner of Fenwick Avenue and S. Hastings Way. That's near Regis High School.

The department said two dogs were being walked by a young woman. The biting dog is described as a brindle colored boxer-type dog. The other dog was of mixed breed with a yellow coat. 

The health and rabies status of the dog needs to be determined. Anyone with information is asked to call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.