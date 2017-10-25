Colfax man sentenced to 6 years for selling pure methamphetamine

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - A Colfax man will spend six years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Teng Her, aka Iron Foot, was sentenced October 20 by U.S. District Judge William Conley. Her's imprisonment will be followed by five years of supervised release. Her pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing methamphetamine on August 1st.

According to court records, Her sold approximately 18 grams of 98 percent pure methamphetamine to a police informant. Following his arrest, Her was released and allowed to live at home on electronic monitoring. While on release, he got drunk, got into a physical altercation with his wife, cut off the electronic bracelet, and fled.

Her was the third person sentenced for the same course of conduct. Pheng Vang of Menomonie was sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing at least 4.5 kilograms of pure methamphetamine. In addition to the amount and the purity, Vang’s sentence was enhanced because officers found guns at the farm in Colfax where much of the methamphetamine activity took place.

Pao Hang, also of Menomonie, was sentenced to 40 months for selling methamphetamine.

