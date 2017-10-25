Mayo Clinic in Cameron to close January 1st

Cameron (WQOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System will close its Cameron clinic, effective January 1, 2018.

In a release, the clinic cites a low volume of patients, increasing challenges with reimbursement regulations and provider recruitment as the primary reasons for the closure.

"The decision was difficult to make, but it's necessary to help ensure quality health care is available for all of our patients and communities in our region," said Michele Eberle, vice chair of administration.

According to Eberle, 75 percent of patients seen at the Cameron clinic live outside the Cameron area. 42 percent live in Barron, Chetek, or Rice Lake. She notes other Mayo Clinic Health System clinics are located and patients can continue to receive their care at any of those locations, which are all within 9 miles of Cameron.

Mayo said following the closure, the medical provider currently in Cameron will see patients in Barron. Employees of the Cameron clinic will be able to work at another Mayo Clinic Health System location.

Mayo said Cameron patients are encouraged to visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org to learn more about nearby medical services, or call 715-537-6747 with any questions.